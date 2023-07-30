Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Norway vs. Philippines – Live Scores – 3rd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

1.

09:01

The ball rolls! The Philippines, who are playing in white, kicked off, Norway are playing in red jerseys today.

1.

09:00

game start

08:44

Compared to the game against Switzerland, the Norwegian coach Hege Riise changes in only one position: star player Caroline Graham Hansen returns to the starting XI on the flank, Amalie Eikeland has to give way. The coach of the Philippines, Alen Stajčić, also makes a change: Isabella Flanigan comes on for ex-Bremen Sofia Harrison. Tonight’s game is refereed by Marie-Soleil Beaudoin from Canada.

08:37

As expected, the Philippines lost the opening game 2-0 to Switzerland, but they made World Cup history on the following day. With a 1-0 win over New Zealand, the island nation clinched its first win ever at a World Cup. Sarina Bolden was able to mark the decisive hit with her head. So you don’t have a bad starting position today to qualify for progress. Nevertheless, of course, Norway remains highly favoured.

08:23

After Norway lost the opening game 0-1 against New Zealand, the Scandinavians could not live up to their role as favorites in the second game either. Although they dominated against Switzerland, especially in the second half, the Norwegians were unable to score. So the absence of top striker Ada Hegerberg today doesn’t really help them. With Graham Hansen you still have an attacker who scored eight times in the World Cup qualifier. The hopes are on the winger from FC Barcelona today.

08:10

After the Philippines’ victory against New Zealand, they are currently in third place in the table. Group favourites, Norway, have picked up just one point so far and are bottom. While a draw could be enough for the Philippines with the support of Switzerland, Norway are doomed to win. Everything is still possible in Group A – the other group game between Switzerland and New Zealand is taking place at the same time.

07:59

Hello and welcome to Group A Matchday 3! At 9 a.m., Norway meets the Philippines in Auckland, New Zealand.

