This is how the DFB team goes into the second World Cup game

Germany’s soccer players meet Colombia in their second World Cup game today (kick-off: 11.30 a.m. CEST/live on ARD) in Sydney. We summarize what you need to know about the starting position of the DFB women:

The table

After the successful start in the 6-0 win against Morocco, the selection of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg could get rid of the biggest concerns with regard to the round of 16 with a win. After a 1-0 win against South Korea in the morning, Moroccans could still be eliminated from the preliminary round, but given the significantly better goal difference compared to Morocco, it is very unlikely. The direct comparison plays no role in the tables of the World Cup preliminary round.

Colombia started the tournament with a 2-0 win against South Korea, but would not be guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds if they won. The Moroccans celebrated their first World Cup goal and their first win in World Cup history this morning. South Korea would already have been eliminated if Germany and Colombia had drawn. In a direct duel with Colombia, Morocco still has every chance of progressing, regardless of the German result on the last day of the preliminary round.

The staff

In Wolfsburg’s Felicitas Rauch, the left-back is out due to a sprained knee, Chantal Hagel could replace her. Voss-Tecklenburg recently had to improvise on the right: the experienced, normally offensive winger Svenja Huth played there at the back. “This is the third full-back who breaks away from us due to an injury,” Voss-Tecklenburg complained about Rauch’s absence, but emphasized that this tends to weld the team together: “We will accept this challenge as the entire team, and we also draw energy from it . We’re really helping each other now and we have complete trust in every single player.”

In the center, the use of defense chief Marina Hegering is still questionable. Sara Doorsoun would be ready for them again. The big plus could be the sixth position in front: Lena Oberdorf, one of the best in defensive midfield worldwide, should return after recovering from a thigh injury.

With Lena Oberdorf, a world-class player returns to the DFB squad.

The opponent

The “Caféteras” traveled to the World Cup as the reigning South American runners-up, so the game is considered an endurance test for the European runners-up from Germany. “We know what kind of quality is in store for us with Colombia,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. The national coach expects “a very close game, a very attractive game, a very intense game”.

Colombia’s coach Nelson Abadía recently had to worry about his top striker Linda Caicedo, but despite her weakness in training, he doesn’t see any danger of playing. “Linda’s fine,” said the 67-year-old, who is still suspended against Germany and can only watch from the stands. “It was just an incident, it’s totally over. Linda is very important for our game.” The 18-year-old from Real Madrid collapsed during training on Thursday, but was able to continue the practice session after a short treatment.

Caicedo, among others, has ensured that women’s football in Colombia has taken a huge boost. Voss-Tecklenburg also raves about “this passion for football, this absolute love for football. This grandiose development can be felt, is tangible.” Abadía feels “this great energy throughout the country.”

What Germany must pay attention to

Toughness: The DFB officials have been warning of the physicality of the Colombians for days. Joti Chatzialexiou, head of the national teams at the association of the women’s world champions in 2003 and 2007, demanded: “Don’t complain too much and don’t pull your leg back, just hold out.” “I think they’ll always be on our feet,” said playmaker Lina Magull from FC Bayern, but also emphasized: “We will also accept the certain toughness in the game. This is nothing new for us.”

Game setup: There was a problem even in the 6-0 win against Morocco. “We have to avoid losing the ball lightly, especially in the direction of the centre, against other opponents,” said Huth from Wolfsburg. The experienced ball distributors Lina Magull and Sara Däbritz are particularly in demand.

wing play: The determined Klara Bühl on the left and the fast Jule Brand on the right should also feed Alexandra Popp with crosses. The DFB captain and striker is considered extremely dangerous with a header – as her two goals against Morocco have shown once again.

Joker: Voss-Tecklenburg repeatedly emphasized the strength of their squad. For example, the two attackers Nicole Anyomi and Lea Schüller can bring new momentum from the bench. Especially with Bayern ace Schüller, Germany’s “Soccer Player of the Year 2022”, the quota of 32 goals in 48 international matches speaks for itself.

