Football: Fiorentina, knee arthroscopy for Castrovilli

Football: Fiorentina, knee arthroscopy for Castrovilli

Gaetano Castrovilli will undergo a scheduled control arthroscopy tomorrow. Fiorentina made it known with a press release through its own channels. It will be Professor Mariani who will carry it out, the same one who operated on the Viola midfielder in April 2022 after the very serious injury to his left knee which forced him to stop for 9 months.


A few days ago Castrovilli failed his medical with Bournemouth, who were ready to invest 13 million to bring the player to the Premier League.

