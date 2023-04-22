Home » Football Focus: ‘It’s do or die’ – Erik Ten Hag on FA Cup semi-final
Sports

Football Focus: ‘It’s do or die’ – Erik Ten Hag on FA Cup semi-final

by admin
Football Focus: ‘It’s do or die’ – Erik Ten Hag on FA Cup semi-final

Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag says he loves the all or nothing nature of cup football and – having failed in the Europa League – wants to see an instant response in the FA Cup against Brighton.

Watch Football Focus, Saturday, 22 April, 12:00 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app

Watch the FA Cup semi-final between Brighton and Manchester United on Sunday 23 April at 16:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app; listen on BBC Sounds

See also  German Badminton Open: He Bingjiao beats Akane Yamaguchi and Zhao Junpeng to advance to the quarterfinals of men's singles jqknews

You may also like

Alexander Zverev: “I have a hard time dealing...

12 green titles for World Book Day and...

Why Oliver Kahn and not Hasan Salihamidzic?

Wonderful!Fans in the opening game of the Chinese...

The Islanders fight back against Carolina in the...

Hear the Bundesliga live and in the ticker:...

Vuskovic case: DFB Federal Court suspends appeal proceedings...

Chevron Championship: South Korea’s Kim A-lim moves top...

National Fitness Online Sports Meeting achieves full coverage...

FC Bayern: “We don’t have to be ashamed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy