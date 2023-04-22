Home » Raped in Milan on the regional train, 36-year-old arrested: “I only asked him for information”
World

Raped in Milan on the regional train, 36-year-old arrested: "I only asked him for information"

by admin
Raped in Milan on the regional train, 36-year-old arrested: “I only asked him for information”

Of Milan editorial team

A 36-year-old Egyptian man in Italy with a regular residence permit is handcuffed: “He immobilized me and squeezed me between the window and the seat”

The manhunt ended after almost twenty days of intensive investigations: arrested the man who allegedly raped a girl on 5 April aged 21, in broad daylight, on a regional train bound for Treviglio passing through Milan. A 36-year-old Egyptian man in handcuffs, in Italy with a regular residence permit.

According to the investigation, the man first he kindly provided information to the young woman and then suddenly attacked her. Eventually, however, she would be able to react, causing the attacker to escape. «She grabbed me and pulled me towards her forcing me to lie down on the seats, in a second he immobilized me, squeezed between the window and a seat», the victim told the investigators.

April 22, 2023 (change April 22, 2023 | 08:59)

