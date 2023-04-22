Meloni, nothing but the Silk Road… Italy sends warships to the Pacific

The Italian Defense sends military ships to Asia Pacific

In the end Italy will really do it. Like the United Kingdom, Germany, France and even the Netherlands, Italy too follows the lead of the United States and sends military ships to the Pacific. According to what La Repubblica writes, Washington’s request has arrived “added to the solicitations not to renew the agreement on the New Silk Road, delivered to the Minister of Economy Giorgetti during the spring summits of the IMF and the World Bank, the request confirmed how the epochal geopolitical challenge launched by the People’s Republic to the West is Washington’s priority, on a political, economic, technological and military level”.

According to Republic, “the goal is not to repeat Ukraine, but to convince Xi Jinping to avoid adventures similar to those of his ally Putin. When in recent days the Chief of Defense Staff Giuseppe Cavo Dragone went to Washington to meet his counterpart Mark Milley, obviously there was talk of the Ramstein meeting of the contact group to help Kiev, where Italy gives significant support to air defences”.

As reported by Repubblica, “the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, announced on March 14 from Milan that «between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, our Navy will send an aircraft carrier team to the Indo-Pacific region for operate with the allies. It will sail as far as Japan. The formation will include the aircraft carrier Cavour and her escort vessels, i.e. a destroyer, a frigate and a squadron replenisher”.

But as Repubblica explains, “however, the commitment is overall” and “the Operational Command of the Joint Forces Summit has already sent an exploratory mission to Seoul and Tokyo, to define the possible participation in land exercises with units of the special forces, but also a tour of our F35s to be flown by the end of the year in Japan, Korea and Singapore”.

