Football: Haiti wins against Qatar at the Gold Cup

Qatar’s national soccer team suffered a surprising defeat at the start of the Gold Cup in the USA and Canada, while record winners Mexico easily cleared the first hurdle.

Qatar lost to outsiders Haiti 1-2 (1-1) in the last second on Sunday (25.06.2023/local time), Mexico also came in Group B to a never-challenged 4-0 (2-0) over Honduras. Both games were played in Houston, Texas.

Haiti celebrate after falling behind

Frantzdy Pierrot secured the world number 87. Haiti achieved unexpected success with his late goal (90+7 minutes). Duckens Nazon (45’+1′, penalty kick) had previously equalized the Qatari lead through Yusuf Abdurisag (20′).

Qatar was automatically qualified as host for the 2022 World Cup, but dropped out after some very disappointing performances with three defeats in the preliminary round.

Chavez scores for Mexico

For Mexico, midfielder Luis Romo (1st/23rd), Orbelin Pineda (52nd) and Luis Chavez (64th) made the debut for interim coach Jaime Lozano.

Kontinentalturnier of CONCACAF

The Gold Cup of the umbrella organization CONCACAF in the USA and Canada is the continental tournament for teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean. It has been held under its current name since 1991, with Mexico winning the tournament eight times and the USA winning seven times. Qatar is participating as a guest for the second time.

The Gold Cup is also a small test run for the 2026 World Cup, which even has three hosts in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

