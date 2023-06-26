who will replace krupa in the first league rs | Sport

It has not been confirmed who, after the resignation of Krupa, will be the last participant of the First League for the next season.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

The club from the Vrbas canyon, as the president of this collective, Draško Ilić, told MONDO, will continue the competition in the lowest tier, the Regional League of Banjaluka, outraged, as they say, by the bad attitude of the FS RS and FS BiH towards Krupa, especially in the case of the last failure to obtain a licensewhich is why the champion of Republika Srpska was left without the right to play in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Thus, the strongest competition under the umbrella of FS RS remained with 17 teams, and according to currently unconfirmed information, the last member of the elite for the next season should be Zvornik Drinawhich was recently defeated by Velež from Nevešinj ​​in the play-off for a place in the elite.

However, the final decision on who will be the last member of the First League of Republika Srpska will be made by the Executive Board.

Safe participants in the first league competition are Radnik, Laktaši, Slavija, Famos, Sutjeska, Kozara, Željezničar Sport team, Ljubić, Omarska, Borac (Kozarska Dubica), Romanija, Velež (Nevesinje), Rudar Prijedor, BSK, Alfa Modriča, Leotar and Sloboda ( Mrkonjić City).

The autumn part of the new season will start on August 12, while the matches of the last round of the first part of the season will take place on November 26.

(mondo.ba)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

