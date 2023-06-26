Frozen pizza test: brand product disappointed – Aldi pizza convinced

Italian food, especially pizza, is very popular around the world. No wonder, because who can resist the thought of a nice, moist and crispy pizza? With a variety of flavors, the pizza offers the right taste experience for every palate. The salami pizza has been one of the most popular toppings in Germany for years. The SWR market check, together with two cheese experts, therefore examined the taste and ingredients of five different frozen salami pizzas. You can view the detailed practical test in the ARD media library.

Frozen pizza in the test: Aldi can also score points in terms of taste

In terms of taste, the frozen pizza with salami flavor from the Gustavo Gusto brand was particularly convincing in the test. With a price of 4.69 euros, the pizza is also the most expensive of the products tested, but it is also the largest. The ingredients are also convincing here: the mozzarella content is particularly high and the salami comes from beef. A cheap discounter product came second: the frozen pizza from Aldi is convincing all round with tasty cheese, good dough and juicy tomato sauce.

The pizza from brand manufacturer Wagner lands in the middle. The testers were disappointed by the Lidl own-brand salami pizza. And also the Ristorante-Pizza from Dr. Oetker failed in terms of taste: According to the testers, you can’t taste the cheese, the pizza looked oily and the dough had “the character of a biscuit”.

Some critical ingredients

It is well known that frozen pizzas do not contribute to a healthy diet and often contain too much fat and salt. Ready meals should therefore generally only be consumed in moderation.

An expert from the Baden-Württemberg consumer advice center took a closer look at the frozen pizzas that were tested. She criticizes the sometimes long list of ingredients for some frozen pizzas. The salami pizza from discounter Aldi, for example, which was convincing in terms of taste, not only has a long list of ingredients, there are also two additives: phosphate and guar gum. Among other things, phosphates are of concern for people with damaged kidneys. Other frozen pizzas prove, according to the consumer advocate: It is also possible without additives.

Aldi reacted to the criticism and announced that it might revise the recipe again. In addition, according to the company, it is setting new goals and, in the long term, would like to “continuously adjust the fatty acid pattern and reduce the salt content”.

