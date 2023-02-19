news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 18 – Inter beat Udinese 3-1 at San Siro, fend off Milan’s assault on second place and returned alone in the wake of leaders Napoli, albeit 15 points behind. Lukaku finds the goal again, albeit from the penalty spot, in the 20th minute of the first half. But the bianconeri are not there and in the 43rd minute Lovric makes the match 1-1. Udinese wasted several chances and 28′ into the second half Mkhitaryan put Inter back ahead with a great volley. The bianconeri have the last chance on the counterattack with Success. And in the overturning in front of Lautaro he closes the match. (HANDLE).

