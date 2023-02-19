In order to meet the requests made by merchants and businessmen from the historic center, the District Mayor will hold work tables scheduled for next week and thus clarify all security concerns.
It may interest you: Congress, held in Santa Marta the public hearing on the regulation of Cannabis
On the other hand, the Metropolitan Police will work to guarantee the action plans in the tourist area with the presence of 20 auxiliaries, who will articulate with the uniformed officers who commonly carry out high-impact actions in crime prevention and safeguard well-being and security. of the inhabitants of the Troncal del Caribe.
The District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta will continue to work hand in hand with national organizations to guarantee the well-being of Samarios and tourists who visit the city.