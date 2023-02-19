The president, Virna Johnson, asked to expedite demolition processes for micro-trafficking pots, in the meeting that took place with the city’s Metropolitan Police, strategic objectives were drawn up to advance in the demolition process of 13 “pots” of micro-trafficking, an act that will impact criminal groups dedicated to the sale of drugs in downtown and areas of Santa Marta.

A working group was convened to discuss the established commitments.

In order to meet the requests made by merchants and businessmen from the historic center, the District Mayor will hold work tables scheduled for next week and thus clarify all security concerns.

On the other hand, the Metropolitan Police will work to guarantee the action plans in the tourist area with the presence of 20 auxiliaries, who will articulate with the uniformed officers who commonly carry out high-impact actions in crime prevention and safeguard well-being and security. of the inhabitants of the Troncal del Caribe.

The District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta will continue to work hand in hand with national organizations to guarantee the well-being of Samarios and tourists who visit the city.