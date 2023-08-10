Football: Inter, medical visits for Audero – Football

Emil Audero is ready to become an Inter player. The goalkeeper born in 1997 is in fact carrying out the usual medical tests before going to the headquarters of the Nerazzurri club to sign the contract. Audero, who left the Milan office of Coni to greet the fans present, arrives at Inter from Sampdoria on loan with the right to buy.



