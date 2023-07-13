Football: Juventus Turin wants to get out of the Super League project

Status: 07/13/2023 11:28 p.m

The Italian soccer record champions Juventus Turin want to get out of the controversial Super League project.

The club has initiated the exit process from the project after discussions with the two remaining founding members, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. This was announced by the Serie A club late on Thursday evening (07/13/2023).

Rumors since early June

However, an exit is only effective “if this has been previously approved by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the other clubs involved in the Super League project,” it said.

Rumors of Juve leaving the Super League project were already circulating in early June. At that time, the long-standing series champion confirmed that they wanted to discuss a possible exit with the other clubs. After the talks and in view of the differences in the interpretation of the agreements applicable to the Super League, this step has now been decided.

Project failed with a bang in April 2021

Juventus Turin, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are the only remaining founding members of the Super League. The project failed in its original form in April 2021. UEFA and the fans had put up massive resistance. Of the twelve top clubs that initially sought a spin-off, nine withdrew within a few hours.

The European Super League Company had filed a lawsuit against UEFA and world governing body FIFA with a court in Madrid, which in turn had appealed to the European Court of Justice. A ruling by the ECJ in the case is expected shortly, and an expert opinion in December had strengthened UEFA’s position.