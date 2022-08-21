Original title: Football – La Liga: Real Madrid beat Celta

On August 20, Celta player Aspas made a penalty kick in the game.Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On the same day, in the second round of the Spanish Football League in the 2022-2023 season, Real Madrid defeated Celta 4-1 away.

On August 20, Real Madrid player Benzema (left) competed for the top in the game.Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On August 20, Real Madrid’s Benzema celebrated after scoring a goal.Xinhua News Agency/Faxin

On August 20, Real Madrid player Vinicius (left) attacked during the game.Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On August 20, Real Madrid player Vinicius (right) celebrated with his teammate Modric after scoring a goal.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Real Madrid player Valverde (front left) celebrated after scoring a goal.Xinhua News Agency/Midland

On August 20, Real Madrid player Hazard took a penalty kick in the game.Xinhua News Agency/Midland