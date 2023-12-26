Football: Liverpool take top spot on Boxing Day

Darwin Nunez gave the superior “Reds” the lead in the sixth minute. A little later, a goal from Cody Gakpo did not count because of an alleged foul by Nunez (28th).

The guests missed numerous chances; in the second half, a goal from Harvey Elliott was rightly disallowed for offside after VAR intervention (55th). Substitute Diogo Jota (90th) finally put the lid on it from a tight angle on his comeback after a long injury break.

Reuters/Phil Noble Diogo Jota scored from a tight angle to make it 2-0 for Liverpool

Newcastle United, meanwhile, slipped into a crisis and lost for the fourth time in its last five league games, for the second time in a row against a relegation candidate. After a 1-0 defeat at Luton, the northern English team, generously financed from Saudi Arabia, lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest.

Wood mit Triplepack in Newcastle

The “Magpies” led thanks to a penalty from Andreas Isak (23rd), before former Newcastle striker Chris Wood became the match winner for Nottingham with a triple pack (45th+1, 53rd, 60th). Forest celebrated their first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo and improved to 16th place.

Reuters/Scott Heppell Chris Wood gave himself three gifts

The guests won the basement duel between bottom team Sheffield United and Luton Town 3-2 with two Sheffield own goals in the final quarter of an hour. The game was officiated by Sam Allison, the first black referee in the Premier League in 15 years and the second ever in the English top flight.

Tradition in England

The English name Boxing Day for Boxing Day (or St. Stephen’s Day) goes back to the wrapping of gifts. The origins of Boxing Day lie in the Victorian era. During this time, it was common practice for wealthy people to wrap Christmas presents for their servants and poorer people. The employees traditionally had December 26th off and received a Christmas package for themselves and their families from their employers on that day.

Until the 1950s, a full day of matches in the top English league was played on Christmas Day, December 25th. Today’s Premier League club Brentford, for example, advertised with the sexist slogan: “Men go to the game while women cook in the kitchen.” Because after the visit to the stadium there was traditionally a feast.

IMAGO/Shutterstock/Paul Currie/Bpi Going to the football pitch over the Christmas holidays has a long tradition in England

For logistical reasons, Boxing Day came into play in the mid-1960s: public transport employees were given the day off on December 25th, so no buses or trains ran.

Into the new year with football

Even around the turn of the year, the football professionals on the island can hardly catch their breath. The 20th matchday will take place from December 30th to January 2nd. ManCity has a supposedly easy opponent in Sheffield United on Saturday, as does Aston Villa in Burnley.

Reuters/Andrew Boyers England’s football fans celebrate twice: once their team, then the holidays

Arsenal will play their next derby at Fulham FC on New Year’s Eve, while Tottenham will host Bournemouth. Liverpool play at home against struggling Newcastle United on New Year’s Day evening.

English Premier League, 19th round

Tuesday 26th December: Newcastle Nottingham 1-3 Bournemouth Fulham 3-0 Sheffield Luton 2-3 Burnley Liverpool 0-2 Manchester United Aston Villa 9pm Wednesday 27th December: Brentford Wolverhampton 8.30pm Chelsea Crystal Palace 8.30pm Everton Manchester City 9.15pm Thursday December 28th: ​​Brighton & Hove Tottenham 8.30pm Arsenal West Ham 9.15pm

