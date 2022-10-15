MILAN. Milan is a candidate to host the 2032 European football championships. This was decided by the council during the last session. In recent months, the FIGC has formalized its intention to nominate Italy to host the Uefa Euro 2032 competitions. The hypothesis of the Italian Football Federation provides for the involvement of ten Italian cities and their respective stadiums: Milan, Rome, Naples, Bari, Palermo, Cagliari, Genoa, Bologna, Florence and Turin. The competitions will take place between June and July 2032 and will see the participation of 24 of the most prestigious national football teams in Europe. The Preliminary Bid Dossier, concerning operational, infrastructural and economic aspects, will be sent by 17 October 2022; and if accepted, the Final Bid Dossier must be submitted by 13 March 2023, with a focus on legal aspects and any further information.

The procedure will be coordinated by the FIGC. The definitive assignment of Uefa Euro 2032 is expected for September 2023. “With this candidacy – commented the Milanese councilor for Sport, Martina Riva – Milan confirms its ambition to host the largest international sporting events and aims to consolidate its reputation as the capital of sport. We are proud that the FIGC has included Milan among the cities to be involved in Italy’s candidacy proposal for Uefa Euro 2032. We hope that the attractiveness, seriousness and ability to manage and organize international and global events of which has already proved our city can constitute an important added value for the purposes of the assignment. By bidding Milan to host the UEFA Euro 2032, we look beyond the long-awaited goal of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, certain that the development of the city in the international sports scene will still hold great satisfaction “.