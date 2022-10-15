“We call this phenomenon the ‘consumerization of crime’” – continues Hagerman – “because even those who have no competence can carry out the attacks. And this is a big problem, because cybersecurity is an extremely complex subject that becomes more difficult to master every day due to the amount of attacks and their quality. This is why we believe that most companies should stop trying to manage IT security at home and rely on a specialized external partner. “

The claim is strong, but well-founded: a very important feature of current cyber-crime is that it is, in fact, a wave of very sophisticated attacks, but mostly automated or managed in a very similar way. If we decide to manage cyber-security in the company, each company will have to invest resources in finding out about the most used attacks, finding the right products or tactics to block them, put everything in place and maintain what has been created.

If, on the other hand, you rely on a competent external partner, able to centrally manage the security of its customers, you will start from a situation in which the partner manages all the necessary intelligence, as well as the creation and maintenance of countermeasures. , guaranteeing a much higher level result at a much more affordable cost.

Furthermore, there is another element that makes the difference: when an attack campaign based on unknown vulnerabilities starts, the response of companies is necessarily slow as each must find out what is happening and take the necessary countermeasures individually. If, on the other hand, you rely on a partner capable of managing security, once the first attack has been identified, the countermeasures will be quickly released to all the other managed companies, in order to prevent any damage.

“In practice” – concludes Hagerman – “we leverage on the experience that the partner creates by administering tens or hundreds of companies: when a problem is found on one, all of them benefit from the solutions”.