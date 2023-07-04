Football: Milan, the meeting at Milanello – Calcio on Monday 10th

10
(ANSA) – MILAN, 04 JULY – AC Milan meeting on Monday 10 July at Milanello. The Rossoneri inaugurate the new season with afternoon training starting at 5pm. After lunch, coach Stefano Pioli’s first press conference will also start at 2.30pm. (HANDLE).
