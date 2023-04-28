Football: Mitterdorfer becomes the new ÖFB President

Until then, Johann Gartner will continue to manage the business on an interim basis. The President of Lower Austria has been at the helm since Gerhard Milletich resigned on January 31. The 57-year-old from Mitterdorf, deputy director of the Carinthian Medical Association, had already expressed his interest in the volunteer job in the past few days. The entrepreneur and Vienna Vice-President Roland Schmid and, most recently, WSG-Tyrol President Diana Langes were traded as other candidates.

“For me it is important that there is such broad agreement. We have many challenges ahead of us at the top level and at grassroots level, and these must be tackled together and mastered for the sake of football. I will devote myself to this challenge with all my might and invite everyone involved to walk this path with me,” said Mitterdorfer in a first statement in an ÖFB broadcast.

Wolfgang Bartosch, chairman of the election committee, explained: “This quick decision with broad support is a sign of unity. The Presidency has shown that it will be completely united in the future.”