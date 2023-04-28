Goodbye Citizenship Income, the Inclusion Allowance arrives from 2024: how it works – breaking latest news

New partial reverse of the Meloni government: now it’s up to Gil, Gal and Pal to retire before they have even been launched (read here to find out more), the widely announced interventions that were to drastically replace the Basic income, a measure that the premier does not like. Now, then, it’s time to welcome theInclusion checkin fact the new “reformed” Citizenship Income which, revised and corrected, thus gets to have its third baptism without having yet given its first cry (in the beginning it was “Mia”).

The calculation of the check and the limits: who will be able to benefit from it From 1 January 2024, the new tool to combat poverty will replace (barring new second thoughts between now and 1 May) the Citizenship Income wanted by the Five Stars and approved between 2018 and 2019 by the Conte government, i.e. by the yellow-green majority who had triumphantly announced that he had thus “abolished poverty”.

L’Check of inclusion but it brings with it numerous stakes. In fact, the instrument can only be requested by families in which there are disabled, minor or over 60 members and can reach 500 euros per month multiplied by the equivalence scale up to a maximum of 2.2 (2.3 in the case severely disabled). In a nutshell, as can be read in the draft of the decree, the scale is worth one for the first component, 0.5 for each other component with disabilities, 0.4 for the other components over 60 or with care loads, 0.15 for children up to two years and 0.10 for other minors. See also Tasty and healthy, here's which fish to eat to lower cholesterol

The Isee roof Furthermore, with reference to the economic condition, the family unit of the applicant must jointly possess a valid ISEE value not exceeding 9,360 euros and a family income value below a threshold of 6 thousand euros per year, multiplied by the corresponding parameter of the equivalence scale. The calculation of income includes pensions and fees for sports work in the amateur area. The value of the real estate assets, other than the residential house, cannot exceed 30,000 euros and cars with more than 1,600 engine capacity or motorcycles of more than 250 cc registered in the previous three years cannot be owned. However, the maximum threshold of 6,000 euros per year is increased in the case of renting the house up to a maximum of 3,360 euros per year.

How to obtain and how long the check lasts The check is disbursed for a continuous period not exceeding eighteen months and can be renewed, after a one-month suspension, for further periods of twelve months. In the event of starting employment, the salary is not considered in the income up to a maximum of 3,000 euros per year gross. To receive the economic benefit provided by the inclusion allowance, you must register with the information system for social and work inclusion (Siisl). The beneficiaries must present themselves for the first appointment at the social services within 120 days of signing the digital activation agreement. Thereafter they must show up every 90 days to update their location. In case of no-show, the economic benefit is suspended.