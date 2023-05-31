Home » FOOTBALL ONLINE: AS Roma and Sevilla will fight for the triumph in the Europa League
FOOTBALL ONLINE: AS Roma and Sevilla will fight for the triumph in the Europa League

by admin
AS Roma scored only one goal in the semi-final double-header against Leverkusen, and in the second season under the leadership of José Mourinho, they made it to the grand final. The famous Portuguese is waiting for his sixth fight for the trophy in one of the three European cups, he has not yet lost in the final duel. With Porto, he won the then UEFA Cup and the Champions League, he also succeeded in the millionaire competition with Inter Milan. With Manchester United, he dominated the Europa League and last year he triumphed with the current club in the European Conference League.

Sevilla football players are also final specialists. The Andalusian team, like Mourinho, is 100% in the final duels and with a fifth triumph in the competition they can even improve their own record. In addition, he also won the UEFA Cup, the predecessor of the Europa League, twice.

