Two big hits took place on Saturday, this time it will be more about the middle of the table and rescue. The Fortuna football league has three matches of the 23rd round on Sunday. The matches between Teplice – Brno and Mladá Boleslav – Liberec are played from 15:00. Bohemians then host Pardubice from 18:00. The duel Jablonec – Slovácko was postponed. Live broadcasts are broadcast by O2 TV Sport, you can watch all matches in online reports on Sport.cz.

