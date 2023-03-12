Home World Udinese – Victory that gives hope for a place in Europe: press review
Udinese – Victory that gives hope for a place in Europe: press review

Udinese – Victory that gives hope for a place in Europe: press review

Udinese enjoys a victory that has been missing for 6 league days. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and from tomorrow intends to win again in front of their fans. To do so, he will have to field a top-level performance against an opponent uncomfortable like Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri.

Today will be a day of rest, after the efforts of yesterday afternoon’s match at the Castellani. From tomorrow we will return to the field to better prepare for the match against the Italian champions. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

