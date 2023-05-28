Spain, the right to victory in Valencia and Seville. The Popolari remain in Madrid

Valencia e Seville seem to end up in the hands of the popular and the right, while Madrid remains firmly in the hands of the popular and Barcelona it is disputed between the outgoing left mayor There is Colaugiven a slight advantage, the premier’s socialists Pedro Sanchez they independentists. This is the picture that emerges from the polls of the municipal and regional elections in Spainsix months after the policies.

Madrid – The popular one Isabel Diaz Ayuso towards the administrative triumph in the Madrid regionwhere she could obtain an absolute majority and, therefore, a third term as governor, without having to govern with the support of Vox. Il Pp is given at 49.5%, the Psoe at 20.2%, they follow Mister Madrid al 14,3%, Vox at 7.1% and United We Can with 5.2%. citizens would remain outside the assembly. In the city of Madridthe People’s Party, with the current mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeidarunning for re-election, leads with the 47% of the vote and would approach an absolute majority of seats, i.e. 29, to govern alone. They follow Mister Madrid with the candidate Rita Teachers (ex of Podemos), with 19% of the votes. The Psoewhich has the government’s former Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism as its candidate for mayor Sanchez, maroto kingswould stop at 17%. Vox is given at 7% while We can is around the barrier threshold, i.e. 5%. The Liberal Party citizenswho currently leads the city with the Ppwould not be able to enter the assembly.