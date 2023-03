On Monday, the Czech under-21 footballers will play the last preparatory match before the summer European Championship in Spain. At the end of the March program, coach Jan Suchopárek’s men will play against another participant in the championship, the Netherlands, and will try to build on Friday’s performance in the goalless draw with Belgium. The 21-team squad for the European Championship kicks off on Monday at 2:00 p.m. You can follow it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

