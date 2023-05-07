Home » FOOTBALL ONLINE: Sparta will play an extension on hot ground in Olomouc, Slavia Vršovický derby
FOOTBALL ONLINE: Sparta will play an extension on hot ground in Olomouc, Slavia Vršovický derby

The champions Plzeň did not even enter the final part of the season, they lost points again at home on Saturday. Now it’s S. Prague’s turn. The Fortuna Football League offers four Sunday matches of the 1st round of the extension. In the group for the title, the Olomouc – Sparta match will be played from 15:00, followed by the Slavia – Bohemians derby from 18:00. In the group for placement, the matches between České Budějovice and Liberec and Mladá Boleslav and Hradec Králové will be played from 15:00. Live broadcasts are broadcast by O2 TV Sport, you can watch all matches in online reports on Sport.cz.

