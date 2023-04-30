Home » Football: Serie A: Inter wins, Napoli can become champions today
Sports

Football: Serie A: Inter wins, Napoli can become champions today

by admin
Football: Serie A: Inter wins, Napoli can become champions today

Status: 04/30/2023 2:26 p.m

SSC Napoli can already become Italian champions today. Inter Milan set the stage by beating Lazio Roma. Napoli plays US Salernitana from 3 p.m.

Lazio was 17 points behind in the 32nd match day and therefore only had theoretical chances of the Scudetto anyway. During the break of the game at Inter, it looked as if these should continue.

Felipe Anderson capitalized on an Inter play mistake to give Lazio the lead after half an hour. After the break, however, Inter turned up the heat. Two goals by Lautaro Martinez (78’/90′) and one by German international Robin Gosens (83′) caused celebrations in San Siro and Naples.

See also  Sicily Divide, by bike to discover the most remote (and truest) Sicily

You may also like

After Kobe lost in the 2008 Finals: I...

Kenji Bahar-Justin Hall connection sparks Gamblers’ victory over...

Referee Felix Brych in the Sportschau interview

If you want a simple and cheap dish,...

Li Yang and Deng Hanwen scored Wuhan Three...

Pablo Larrazábal winner, three French in the top...

BVB: Penalty trouble – referee Stegemann files a...

Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid values club...

Threats against referee Stegemann and family

During Manchester United’s Triple Crown, the Tiewei real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy