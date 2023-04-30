Football: Serie A: Inter wins, Napoli can become champions today



Status: 04/30/2023 2:26 p.m

SSC Napoli can already become Italian champions today. Inter Milan set the stage by beating Lazio Roma. Napoli plays US Salernitana from 3 p.m.

Lazio was 17 points behind in the 32nd match day and therefore only had theoretical chances of the Scudetto anyway. During the break of the game at Inter, it looked as if these should continue.

Felipe Anderson capitalized on an Inter play mistake to give Lazio the lead after half an hour. After the break, however, Inter turned up the heat. Two goals by Lautaro Martinez (78’/90′) and one by German international Robin Gosens (83′) caused celebrations in San Siro and Naples.