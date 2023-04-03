Bayern go into the remaining eight rounds with a two-point lead. A big mistake by BVB goalie Gregor Kobel (13′) gave them the lead in the Allianz Arena, and the unstoppable captain Thomas Müller (18′, 23′) and Kingsley Coman (50′) also scored. “Everyone knew what was at stake today. A change of coach, a lot of new things, new input,” said Tuchel, whose replacement by Julian Nagelsmann had brought Bayern a lot of criticism. “The will to implement it was 100 percent there, to endure it and to suffer when things go wrong, too. That’s the most important.”

You can’t be happy about success for long anyway. “Life at Bayern Munich is such that it continues on Tuesday,” he said of the tight schedule in pursuit of all three possible titles in the Bundesliga, Champions League and Cup. Bayern host SC Freiburg in the DFB Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. In any case, he himself is happy to be back in the thick of things six months after his dismissal at Chelsea. “There’s no funnier place than a footballer’s locker room and training center. This is where you want to be. And that’s a great gift. It’s definitely a better life than too much free time.”

Kobel can’t explain the giant mistake

The fact that he sweetened the evening with three points was not least due to Kobel. He basically pulled the plug on his team after an ambitious start. “Nice shit, you just have to say it like that,” said the 25-year-old, who only shaved a wide pass from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano as he ran out and ultimately let it pass – he slapped his hands over his head and saved himself the cruel sight. “The decision to come out was a good one. But I didn’t hit the ball. How that happened, no idea. It’s definitely on me, of course it hurts.”

Even at 0: 3 he did not cut a good figure. The Swiss, who had just returned from a week-long thigh injury, admitted to “two relatively big mistakes”. “There are just shitty days – and today was one of those,” added Kobel. Afterwards his team had “a kink” in the game. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to help the team,” said Kobel. His trainer Edin Terzic had his back. “We also know that we were able to rely on Gregor very often this season,” said Terzic. “Of course he’s sorry, but we have to put it in perspective. He’s the reason why we were able to start here today as championship leaders.”

Marco Reus also helped his goalie. “Greg has won us so many games this season, it’s bitter in a situation like this. In the end, the result doesn’t lie, we deserved to lose,” said the BVB captain. Emre Can with a converted penalty kick (72nd) and Donyell Malen (90th) delighted the BVB supporters at least in the final phase with two goals.

Dortmund tries to regain composure after a low blow

Terzic struggled to regain composure after the low blow. “It’s not enough to have twelve decent minutes in Munich,” he said, referring to the early stages. “It was disappointing that it took us far too long to find our way back into the game after conceding the first goal.” “It’s two points behind the leaders, it’s the first defeat in 2023 in the Bundesliga,” emphasized the 40-year-old. “We’re going home with a bit of anger.” That probably also applies to the trip to the equally disappointed Leipzigers in the DFB Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

German Bundesliga, 26th round

Sunday:

Cologne – Mönchengladbach 0-0

Cologne: Kainz up to 78 minutes, Ljubicic from 60 minutes

Gladbach: Lainer and Wolf replacement

Bremen – Hoffenheim 1:2 (0:0)

Goals: Pieper (76′) and Kramaric (50′), Baumgartner (52′)

Bremen: Friedl played through, Schmid until the 60th minute

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner until the 67th minute

Saturday:

Bayern Munich – Dortmund 4: 2 (3: 0)

Goals: Kobel (13’/own goal), Müller (18′, 23′), Coman (50′) and Can (72’/penalty), Malen (90′)

Leipzig – Mainz 0: 3 (0: 1)

Goals: Ingvartsen (9th), Ajorque (57th), Kohr (67th)

Leipzig: Laimer up to the 81st minute, without Schlager (injured)

Mainz: without Onisiwo (ailing)

Union Berlin – Stuttgart 3:0 (0:0)

Goals: Becker (51′), Behrens (65′), Haraguchi (68’/own goal)

Union: with trimmel

Freiburg – Hertha BSC 1:1 (0:0)

Tore: Grifo (52.) bzw. Threatening (77.)

Freiburg: without Gregoritsch (suspended) and Lienhart (injured)

Wolfsburg – Augsburg 2:2 (0:1)

Goals: Waldschmidt (83′), Nmecha (96′) or Arnold (2’/own goal), Berisha (32′)

Wolfsburg: Wimmer until the 75th minute, Pervan substitute

Augsburg: Baumgartlinger ab 90. Minute

Schalke – Leverkusen 0: 3 (0: 1)

Tore: Frimpong (40.), Wirtz (51.), Azmoun (91.)

Schalke: Greiml played through

Leverkusen: Pentz replacement

Freitag:

Frankfurt – Bochum 1:1 (1:1)

Tore: Kolo Muani (22./Elfmeter) bzw. Asano (13.)

Bochum: Stöger up to the 85th minute

