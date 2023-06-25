Football U21 EM: Czech Republic against Germany – live ticker – 2nd group match day – 2023 Georgia / Romania

17:28

The match referee is Espen Eskas from Norway. His assistants on the touchline are Jan Erik Engan and Isaak Elias Skjeseth Bashevkin. There is no VAR in this EM.

17:28

A look at the statistics: Germany has been ahead in previous encounters. Germany won four of nine games, the Czech Republic only one. The game also ended in a draw four times. However, the highest victory of the German team was a 2:0, so both teams meet on an equal footing.

17:19

Let’s look at the staff: BVB striker Moukoko is on the reserve bench today. Ngankam moves into the storm center for him. Otherwise, coach Di Salvo starts with the same starting XI from the Israel game. On the Czech side, Fukala starts for Cedidla. In addition, Valenta and Karabec start for Kaloc and Sulc.

17:10

With the Czech Republic, an opponent is waiting who played a strong European Championship qualification. In the first group match, however, the Czechs lost 2-0 to favorites England. The Czech Republic made the game much more balanced than previously assumed.

17:08

“They will try to stand deep and take advantage of counterattacks. I’m expecting an opponent who is as aggressive and strong as Israel,” said Germany coach Di Salvo before the game about opponents from the Czech Republic.

17:05

Germany is going into the tournament as the defending champion and will meet the Czech Republic in the second group game today. After an unfortunate start against Israel (1-1), the German team urgently needs a win today to keep qualifying for the finals in their own hands.

16:58

Hello and welcome to Group C of the European U-21 Championship! Germany meets the Czech Republic in the second group game this Sunday evening. The match at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi will kick off at 18:00.

