Football: Udinese-Naples, tomorrow summit in the Prefecture – Football

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 01 – “The only certain thing, at the moment, is a meeting convened for tomorrow morning, in the Prefecture, with the police forces, the Municipality and the Udinese management for the management of the influx of fans for the match”: this was reported to ANSA by the Prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, when asked about a possible request to advance the afternoon home match against Napoli on Thursday 4 May, for reasons of public order.



Every possible instance in this regard is therefore postponed until tomorrow, at the end of the summit. Among the hypotheses circulating for the possible early kick-off, there are having the match played at 6 or 6.30 pm, it being understood that a failure to win Lazio over Sassuolo, in Wednesday’s match at 9 pm, would guarantee the Scudetto for Spalletti’s boys and to the city of Naples in front of the TV. (ANSA).

