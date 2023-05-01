Abu al Hussein al Hussayni al Qurashi, considered the head of ISIS, died during an operation directed by Turkish intelligence, Erdogan said

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the death in Syria of Abu al Hussein al Hussayni al Qurashi, considered the current head of ISIS: Erdoğan said al Qurashi died during an operation by a Turkish intelligence team . Syrian sources and government officials they said ad Al Jazeera which took place in Jinderes, a city in northern Syria controlled by rebels who oppose the regime of President Bashar al Assad and who are supported by Turkey.

The analyst Charles Lister, of the US study center Middle East Institute, gave some more details on how the operation took place: it seems that it took place on Friday in a house where he was at Qurashi. The Turkish team surrounded it with drones and ordered al Qurashi to surrender: at which point, he blew himself up.

NEW — #Turkey’s MIT intelligence service says it killed #ISIS global leader Abu al-Hussein al-Qurayshi in this raid in Jinderes in northern #Aleppo on Friday night. MIT said it had been monitoring the site for some time. https://t.co/DxCxX72fGj — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) April 30, 2023

Erdoğan, who will have to face the next presidential elections in less than two weeks, he said that the operation with which al Qurashi was killed was carried out after a long monitoring of his movements and habits by intelligence. Very little was known about al Qurashi: he was appointed new head of ISIS last November, after the death of his predecessor Abu al Hasan al Hashimi al Qurashi.

