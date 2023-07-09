Home » Footballer Luis Suarez, 1960 Ballon d’Or and Inter Milan legend, is dead
Footballer Luis Suarez, 1960 Ballon d’Or and Inter Milan legend, is dead

Luis Suarez, in 2006, in Milan, with a scarf in the colors of Inter around his neck. LUCA BRUNO / AP

Spaniard Luis Suarez Miramontes, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1960, has died at the age of 88, the Spanish football federation and Inter Milan, the club where he played most of his career, announced on Sunday. his career after leaving FC Barcelona in 1961.

“The first Spanish Ballon d’Or, European champion in 1964, national team coach and one of the greatest legends of our football. Rest in peace Luisito, tweeted the Spanish federation about a footballer « talent unique »according to Inter. “If he had played these days, social media would be saturated with videos of his actions”writes the Italian club in a press release, welcoming the « Maestro »a number 10 which “played with his head held high”.

The former attacking midfielder had also finished three other times on the Ballon d’Or podium (second in 1961 and 1964 behind Omar Sivori and Denis Law, third in 1965).

Unhappy finalist of the European Cup of champion clubs with Barça in 1961, Luis Suarez had won the competition two years in a row in the jersey of Inter in 1964 and 1965.

He was less successful during his coaching career, which began in 1974 at Inter, then continued notably at Deportivo La Coruna, his training club, before taking the reins of the Spanish selection between 1988 and 1991.

