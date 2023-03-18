Home Sports For interventions of this nature, a yellow is more likely to be given, Koubek glossed Kučera’s suspension against Sparta
Sports

For interventions of this nature, a yellow is more likely to be given, Koubek glossed Kučera’s suspension against Sparta

For nineteen minutes, they executed almost perfectly the plan with which they came to Sparta. But then Hradec Králové footballers lost the suspended midfielder Jakub Kučera, who sharply threw himself into a fight with Kaan Kairinen, hit him unpleasantly, and referee Dalibor Černý immediately sent him off. The judges for the video confirmed this verdict or did not initiate a review. Votroci lost to the favorite 0:2 in the 70-minute weakening. “Jakub had a bad first touch, he finished the opponent senselessly, he should have let him go,” Hradec coach Miroslav Koubek said of the red tackle.

