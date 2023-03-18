Home News ‘If Government Bans Drugs, It Should Ban Cryptocurrencies Too,’ Says Former Belgian Finance Minister From CoinTelegraph
Johan Van Overtveldt, Member of the European Parliament and former Minister of Finance of Belgium, has requested a “strict ban” on cryptocurrencies following the current banking crisis.

In a March 17 tweet, Overtveldt suggested lawmakers consider banning cryptocurrencies following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank; in his view, digital assets are nothing more than “speculative poison.” Members of the European Parliament are debating the impact that the failures of these banks could have on their own jurisdictions.

“If the government bans drugs, then it should ban cryptocurrencies as well,” Overtveldt said.

