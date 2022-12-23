For the first time in history, men will be allowed to compete in the 2024 Olympics 2022-12-23 15:56:48.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The FINA announced on the 22nd that male athletes will be allowed to participate in the Olympic synchronized swimming competition for the first time in 2024.

According to FINA, their proposal has been approved by the International Olympic Committee. Men will be allowed to compete in synchronized swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This will be the first time a male synchronized swimmer has qualified for the Olympics since synchronized swimming joined the Olympic family in 1984.

At that time, male contestants will be allowed to participate in the flower tour group competition. Each team can have up to two male players among the 8 players. It is expected that 10 representative teams will participate in the group event of flower swimming in the Paris Olympic Games.

Since 2015, the World Aquatics Championships has started to set up a mixed doubles event. As the first men’s flower swim champion at the World Championships, American Bill May, who won the mixed doubles technical optional gold medal in 2015, said that it was once considered an impossible dream for male players to participate in the Olympic swim game, “but now it proves that we Everyone should be brave enough to dream.”