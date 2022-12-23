Home Sports For the first time in history, men will be allowed to compete in the 2024 Olympics
Sports

For the first time in history, men will be allowed to compete in the 2024 Olympics

by admin
For the first time in history, men will be allowed to compete in the 2024 Olympics
For the first time in history, men will be allowed to compete in the 2024 Olympics
2022-12-23 15:56:48.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The FINA announced on the 22nd that male athletes will be allowed to participate in the Olympic synchronized swimming competition for the first time in 2024.

According to FINA, their proposal has been approved by the International Olympic Committee. Men will be allowed to compete in synchronized swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This will be the first time a male synchronized swimmer has qualified for the Olympics since synchronized swimming joined the Olympic family in 1984.

At that time, male contestants will be allowed to participate in the flower tour group competition. Each team can have up to two male players among the 8 players. It is expected that 10 representative teams will participate in the group event of flower swimming in the Paris Olympic Games.

Since 2015, the World Aquatics Championships has started to set up a mixed doubles event. As the first men’s flower swim champion at the World Championships, American Bill May, who won the mixed doubles technical optional gold medal in 2015, said that it was once considered an impossible dream for male players to participate in the Olympic swim game, “but now it proves that we Everyone should be brave enough to dream.”

See also  Toro, Cairo: “Belotti? Nobody would be happy to lose it "

You may also like

Venice-Parma prediction: the first goal of the hosts...

FIFA year-end ranking: the national football team ranks...

Sportweek, Messi and career milestones

Milan: Maignan, times are getting longer: re-evaluated in...

League Cup-Haaland Mahrez scored Manchester City’s 3-2 elimination...

Rugby, Traorè case: the starting prop in the...

Prediction Real Betis-Atalanta: the Goal sign is worth...

Adli stays at Milan, no loan: 6 months...

Juve, the next stages of the FIGC investigation...

CBA comprehensive news: Zhejiang’s “remnant formation” lost to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy