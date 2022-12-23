Home Technology Microsoft Claims Three Future Bethesda Games Will Be Xbox, PC Exclusives – Gamereactor
Microsoft Claims Three Future Bethesda Games Will Be Xbox, PC Exclusives – Gamereactor

Microsoft issued a statement regarding its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In the statement, the gaming giant outlined three future Bethesda games that will be exclusive to PC and Xbox.

The statement was filed with the US Federal Trade Commission (thanks PCGamesN), and while there’s no exact outline of the games Microsoft will release as exclusives, it seems we already know what they’ll be.

It’s been made clear that both Starfield and Redfall, the latter being developed by Arkane but published by Bethesda, are both Xbox and PC-only at launch. The third game on the list is still somewhat of a mystery, but many are pointing to The Elder Scrolls 6 as the final title.

It would make sense that The Elder Scrolls 6 would be the third game, but maybe Bethesda has a surprise in store. If the next Elder Scrolls game ends up being an Xbox exclusive, it will certainly be a contentious decision for Sony users.

The Elder Scrolls: Skyblivion.
