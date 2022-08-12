Once the grouping has been defined, there is also a Ligurian team. For both the goal is a peaceful salvation

CHIVASSO

Usac Rivarolo and Basket Chivasso in recent days have discovered their path in the Serie C Gold championship. They are included in the single Piedmontese group, which includes 14 teams. The two Canavese clubs will face off against five other clubs in the province of Turin: Cus Torino, Pgs Don Bosco, Ciriè, Chieri and Collegno. In the same group there are also the Alexandrians of Serravalle and Derthona, the Novara people of Arona, the Cuneo people of Savigliano, the Vercelli people of Borgosesia, the Biella people of Biella. In the group also the Ligurians of Rapallo. The Federation has not yet established the start of the season, which however, according to some rumors, should start in the first week of October.

Both Canavese clubs aim for salvation: Chivasso, after 45 years of history, for the first time ever will face the C gold (the old C1), while the Usac is looking for the second consecutive salvation, after the one gained last year, as the president Alessandro Castagna explains: «The goal is to keep the category, even if we do not yet know if and how many relegations will be. Speaking of the team, we confirmed coach Titto Porcelli. As for the roster, we will also be joined by the big forward Carlo Ronci, the guard Gianmauro Pucci, the playmaker Alessandro Castello, the winger / center Andrea Tampellini, captain Vittorio Ferraresi as the small forward and the play / guard Giacomo Sartore. The center Gabriele Oberto and the guard Giacomo Zuliani, who have retired, as well as Alessandro Bianco great forward, who has married in Settimo Torinese, will no longer take part in the next season. Also in the next season – continues Castagna – we will play in Leinì, given that the Leinicese gym is approved for the C Gold series. We will also go outside the Region, given that the trip to Rapallo is also waiting for us ».

Also in Chivasso the password is reconfirmed: the coach of Chivasso will in fact still be Wannes Pomelari. In the team confirmed: Andrea Vettori guard / small forward (in Chivasso from the minibasket), Matteo Ferro and Alessandro Regis both play, Luca Pepino, Gabriele Giovara and Stefano Pagetto in the role of guard, Riccardo Pagetto big forward, Marco Greppi big forward / center and Nicolò Best center. At the moment, Daniele Perino from Ciriè and Tommaso Dal Nevo, the small forward from Grugliasco, are buying two. Finally, also next season, Chivasso basketball will play its home games on Crescentino’s parquet. –

l. p.