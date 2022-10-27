From next year the Ford Fiesta will no longer be produced. A radical decision by the manufacturer of the Blue Oval, which found the strength to put aside that romantic and nostalgic side linked to one of the most iconic models in the range to make room for SUVs, crossovers and future zero-emission cars that will go to make up the range for the next few years. Born in 1976, the Fiesta is one of the longest-lived cars of the American brand: seven generations that have made many young and great drivers dream, but also rally and competition enthusiasts. Let’s retrace the history of this unforgettable model together.