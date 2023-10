Unieuro Forlì continues its run with the second consecutive victory, defeating Nardò Basket with a score of 99-70. The match saw Forlì dominate in particular in the third quarter, while Nardò was unable to find a constant rhythm.

For Forlì, K. Allen and X. Johnson both scored 16 points, with Johnson also grabbing 10 rebounds. F. Zampini contributed 13 points and 8 rebounds.

For Nardò, R. Smith was the best scorer with 24 points, followed by A. Iannuzzi with 18 points and 6 rebounds.

