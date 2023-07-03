Former Blue Cross player Michael Estrada has signed with CSKA Sofia in Europe after being released from Cruz Azul in the Apertura 2023 transfer market. Estrada, an Ecuadorian striker, joined Cruz Azul with high expectations but failed to make a significant impact, scoring only three goals and providing one assist in 24 games. After not being considered for Cruz Azul’s future plans, Estrada returned to his former team Toluca, who also decided to part ways with him. However, Estrada has found a new opportunity in Europe, signing with CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria for the upcoming 2023/2024 season. He will wear the number 29 jersey and compete in the UEFA Conference League. The announcement was made official by CSKA Sofia on their social media platforms, welcoming Estrada as a reinforcement to their attacking lineup. The 27-year-old forward’s signing was accompanied by a statement highlighting his growth and quality as a player. Juan Manuel Marino, a journalist with experience covering major competitions including World Cups, reported the news.

