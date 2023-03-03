Home Sports Former Kangaroo goalkeeper of Asian stock. I am open to represent Vietnam, says Le Giang
Former Kangaroo goalkeeper of Asian stock. I am open to represent Vietnam, says Le Giang

He likes to step out of his comfort zone and is open to new challenges. Football and life. At the end of the year, he received the largest one to date. He signed for two seasons with Câu lạc bộ bộn đá Công An Hà Nội (Hanoi Police Football Club), a Vietnamese premier league club, for which he recently made his debut. Slovakian goalkeeper Patrik Le Giang fulfilled the dream of his father, who was born in Vietnam. In an interview for Právo and Sport.cz, the former goalkeeper of Klokanů and Slovak Pohronia describes his first impressions of his new engagement.

