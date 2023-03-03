And new drug for breast cancer metastatic is Italian, but for the moment it will only be available in the United States. The medicine has received the green light from the Food and Drug Administration, the American drug agency, but not yet that of Ema, the European drug agency, nor from Aifa, the Italian drug agency. The new therapy, the first to be administered orally, was also approved by the UK drug agency at the end of February.

Negg drug against breast cancer: here’s who it’s indicated for

The molecule, which it’s called elastic, affects a subtype of advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It is a selective estrogen receptor degrader. It is indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women and adult men with ‘estrogen receptor positive (ER+) and HER2 receptor negative’ advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Patients must have developed ESR1 mutations after at least one line of endocrine, then hormonal, therapy. These mutations are resistant to traditional endocrine therapies. This is why they are particularly insidious to deal with. The new therapy aims precisely to target the ESR1 mutations. The fact that it is a tablet that is taken once a day makes everything easier, improving the quality of life of patients.

Breast cancer: survival rates high, but when it metastatic still kills thousands

Only 11,000 people die from breast cancer in Italy, generally affected by metastatic cancer. It is clear that solutions need to be found precisely for this form of carcinoma, given that in other cases, breast cancer is the one with the highest survival rates. ESR1 mutations are found among others in 4 out of 10 metastatic carcinomas. Here you can find all the main fake news about breast cancer.

Negg breast cancer drug: -45% risk of disease progression

Elacestrant was approved by the FDA via Priority Review and Fast Track based on results from the pivotal Phase III EMERALD study.

In the group of patients with tumors with ESR1 mutations, elacestrant reduced the risk of progression or death by 45% compared with standard endocrine therapy. The safety data was consistent with that of other endocrine therapies. Most adverse events observed, including nausea and musculoskeletal pain, were grade 1 or 2. No haematological safety signal was observed, and no cases of sinus bradycardia were reported in either treatment arm.

