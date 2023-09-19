Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Missing After Mother’s Assault-Related Death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown is currently missing after his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead near a creek behind their suburban Chicago home. Authorities made the discover on Saturday after family members reported that they were unable to locate or make contact with Myrtle or Sergio. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Myrtle Brown’s cause of death was assault-related injuries, and it has been ruled a homicide. Sergio Brown’s brother, Nick Brown, took to social media to ask for help in finding him.

Sergio Brown, 35, had a career in the NFL, playing for teams such as the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Buffalo Bills. He had previously played for Notre Dame before joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010.

As the investigation continues, Nick Brown has requested that people stay away from the family’s property and instead contact Maywood police with any information regarding Sergio’s whereabouts. A tip line has been set up for anyone with information at 708-450-1787, and the lead investigator on the case, Dennis Díaz, has been contacted for more information. The Brown family has also been reached out to by CNN for further details.

The community has been left shocked by the tragic event, with neighbors describing Myrtle Brown as an exceptional woman who would have never expected something like this to happen. Sergio Brown’s brother, Nick, expressed both sadness and hope during this difficult time, stating that their mother always taught them that hard times don’t last.

The news of Sergio Brown’s disappearance and the death of his mother has garnered attention and concern from friends, family, and fans alike. The hope is that Sergio will be found safe and that justice will be served for his mother’s tragic death.