Sports

Former US National Team Defender Omar Gonzalez Defends Liga MX in Leagues Cup

Former United States National Team player Omar Gonzalez, who currently plays for the New England Revolution, has come out in defense of Liga MX in the Leagues Cup tournament. Gonzalez commented that if the tournament had taken place in Mexico, the outcome would have been much different.

According to CBS Sports, Gonzalez believes that Mexican teams would have dominated MLS teams if the matches were held in Mexico. He pointed out that the environment and altitude would have played a significant role in the confrontations between Liga MX and MLS teams.

Gonzalez stated, “If you go to Mexico, it has a much more difficult environment. You have the altitude in many of the cities where you play, the weather is a bit crazy.” He emphasized that playing in Mexico would create a completely different set of challenges for MLS teams.

Although Gonzalez did not have playing time in the Leagues Cup tournament, he draws from his experience of playing in Mexico with Pachuca and Atlas between 2016 and 2019. This firsthand experience allows him to understand the difficulty that MLS teams would face when playing in Mexico.

Omar Gonzalez, who has dual nationality due to his Mexican parents, ultimately chose to represent the United States. However, he still holds a deep appreciation for Mexican soccer and understands the competitiveness and challenges that come with playing in Liga MX.

The Leagues Cup, a tournament between Liga MX and MLS teams, highlights the growing rivalry and cooperation between the two leagues. While the matches were played in the United States this year, Gonzalez’s comments shed light on the potential advantages Mexican teams would have if the tournament were held in Mexico.

