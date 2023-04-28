Home » Formula 1, Baku GP times 2023: where to see F1 in Azerbaijan on TV
by admin
The great show of the Formula 1. From Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 April, scheduled on Sky on Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Today free practice and qualifications in view of the new Sprint format (scheduled tomorrow anticipated by the shootout qualification). Sunday the race will be in exclusive live from 1pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. The F2 is also on the track. commentary of Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gene, con Roberto Chinchero insider ai box. Federica Masolin conducts pre- and post-race insights with David Valsecchi.

