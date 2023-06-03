Formula 1: Mercedes upgrade in Barcelona in endurance test

“Barcelona is probably the best test track we could wish for to find out more about our package,” said record world champion Lewis Hamilton, who hasn’t won in a year and a half. The 38-year-old wants to fight for victories again as soon as possible and maybe still be the first driver to win title number eight. The upgrades to the Mercedes had already been used in Monaco. However, due to the characteristics of the narrow and short street circuit, the data was not particularly meaningful.

In the Principality, Hamilton finished fourth behind Verstappen, Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon. His teammate George Russell finished fifth. The big package that they brought to Monaco worked well, explained team boss Toto Wolff, but at the same time pointed out that the street circuit was not representative. “In Barcelona we will get a better idea of ​​​​competitiveness,” said the Viennese. It will be the first real test, Russell also predicted. In practice on Friday, the two were not yet up front, Russell was eighth and Hamilton eleventh.

“I never got bored of always winning,” said Hamilton in the paddock in Spain. From 2014 to 2020 he was world champion six times and only in 2016 was defeated by then stable rival Nico Rosberg, only the changes in the regulations slowed down the record hunter in the Silver Arrow. Verstappen overtook the Red Bull, after two world titles the Dutchman is already well ahead before the seventh round of the season in Spain. “It’s important to me that things keep moving forward,” said Hamilton.

Changes to the route are intended to make overtaking easier

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was the number one test track in the premier class for many years. The lap, which is well known to most drivers, was changed before this season. Due to the elimination of the last chicane, the circuit ends with two fast corners. It is hoped that this will result in better overtaking opportunities.

Verstappen will hardly affect the route adaptation in the overpowering Red Bull. The Dutchman even thinks victories for his team in all 22 races of the season are possible. “Apparently we can.” However, he put it into perspective: “But it is very unlikely because something can always go wrong. There will also be routes where not everything fits.”

You could also make mistakes yourself. If you look at the performance of the cars at the moment, the Red Bull car is superior, he added. Verstappen won four of this year’s six races and Perez the other two. For Barcelona, ​​the Dutchman is sure of victory. “Normally things should look good for us here. If we have a good balance in the car, it will be good.”

Alonso: “Must seize every opportunity”

The fifth win of the season in the seventh race seems to be on the cards for last year’s Dutch winner on Sunday in Barcelona. Verstappen celebrated his first Formula 1 triumph there in 2016, he is now 39 and is well on the way to world title number three.

Many fans, not just Spanish ones, are hoping for a triumph from old master Alonso, who is having a remarkable revival with a series of podium finishes in the Aston Martin. “We’ve done a lot of third places, a second in Monaco, the next step we need is to the top. To do that, we have to make the most of every part of the weekend and take advantage of any opportunities we might get,” said the 41-year-old Spaniard. His compatriot Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari will also be particularly motivated in front of the home crowd.