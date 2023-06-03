EQS-Adhoc: Rubean AG: Pielage new CTO/COO on the Rubean board

02.06.2023 / 12:20 CET/CEST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Further organizational expansion for significant growth

Bernd M. Krohn moves from the Management Board back to the Supervisory Board

Munich, June 2, 2023. Jochen Pielage was appointed to the company’s Management Board by the Supervisory Board of Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) on Friday. Pielage will assume the roles of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Operation Officer (COO) effective July 1, 2023. Bernd M. Krohn, who moved from Rubean’s Supervisory Board to the Executive Board on March 1 of the same year, will return to the Supervisory Board with effect from July 1, 2023. Krohn took on the position of COO in order to be able to take into account the company’s significantly expanded organizational tasks due to the company’s rapid growth until a suitable candidate could be hired for Rubean.

Pielage was most recently CTO of Xempus AG, Munich, a technology provider for the support of occupational pensions and health insurance, and together with Dr. Hermann Geupel will form the board of directors of the fintech company.

The board

About Rubian:

Rubean AG is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and retailers. Throughout its long history, Rubean has developed innovative software for the payments, finance and banking industries. This also includes the mobile POS solution Phone-POS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is now being used by payment processors, major banks, merchants and smaller merchants across Europe after the product launch pilot phase is largely complete. In addition to the headquarters in Munich, Rubean has several locations in Germany and Europe. Rubean is listed in m:access as well as on most open market places and on XETRA.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Bernd M. Krohn

Ruben AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München

+49 89 357560

[email protected]

german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

[email protected]

