The appointment with the Singapore Grand Prix kicks off when there are 6 races left at the end of the World Championship with Verstappen in the lead.

Update

16.01 – The last session ends. Pole position for Charles Leclerc
Ninth pole position for the Ferrari driver. Verstappen’s mistake in the last session that ends eighth. 2nd place for Sergio Perez (Red Bull), 3rd place for Lewis Hamilton.

15.45 – Q3 resumes
The first to take to the track are Hamilton and Verstappen. The first to attempt the fastest lap are the Dutch and the Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha tauri)

15.40 – Fine del Q2
George Russell of Mercedes sensationally out. Eliminate the Aston Martins of Stroll and Vettel. Schumacher and Zhou are also out. The best time of the session is for Leclerc’s Ferrari with 01: 53.343

15.25 – Q2 begins
The first to try to score the lap is Pierre Gasly, of Alpha Tauri, followed by Lando Norris (Mclaren)

15.21 – Concluded Q1
The eliminated from the first qualifying session are Bottas, Ricciardo, Ocon, Albon and Latifi. Best time for Max Verstappen who turns in 1: 53.057

14.59 – Start of Q1

