He worked as conductor on the convoys of the Canavesana railway

The 27-year-old girl from Borgaro Torinese had lived in Rivarolo for just over a year and died on Friday evening in a road accident in Orbassano.

Serena Cottitto lived with her husband in an apartment in the heart of the city.

He was the conductor of Trenitalia and for a couple of years he had been operating on the Canavesana railway on the Rivarolo-Turin-Chieri section. The husband, on the other hand, always works as a driver for Trenitalia.

The pain exploded on social networks where many commuters remember her as a “sunny, kind and always with a smile on her face” girl