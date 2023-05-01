Formula 1: Red Bull driver Perez wins and increases pressure on Verstappen

Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Red Bull doesn’t give the Formula 1 competition a chance on the streets of Baku either. The Mexican celebrated his second win of the season in the fourth race. Teammate Verstappen’s lead is melting.

Sergio Perez won the Baku Grand Prix. The Mexican finished ahead of his teammate Max Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. It is the fourth Red Bull double victory in the fourth Grand Prix of the current season.

SErgio Perez increased the pressure on Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen with his second win of the season on the streets of Baku. The Mexican Red Bull driver was helped by a slightly premature tire change by his team-mate at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, before the 33-year-old then won in a commanding manner after a flawless performance. After just four of 23 races, everything looks like an internal team fight for the world title: In the overall standings, Dutchman Verstappen still has a six-point lead over street circuit specialist Perez, who had already won the sprint on Saturday.

“It just worked for me today,” said Perez. A somewhat premature tire change by Verstappen also helped him. “Sergio was lucky with the safety car. It’s still a long season,” Red Bull team boss Christian Horner radioed to chief pilot Verstappen. Third place went to Vice World Champion Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari, the first podium finish for the Scuderia in the fourth Grand Prix of the year. Nico Hülkenberg, who started from the pit lane, had to settle for 17th place in the Haas racing car after a courageous race.

Before this weekend, Verstappen didn’t just have good memories of Baku. Although he won for the first time last year, he retired in 2021 when he was in the lead due to a puncture. After the impact on the wall, he got out of his car, pissed off, and kicked the punctured tire in frustration. In 2018 he even collided with his then teammate Daniel Ricciardo – and the Grand Prix was over for both Red Bulls.

“It’s not fun,” Verstappen fumed about the new weekend format

This time, too, things didn’t initially go according to plan. On the first weekend with a new format and two separate qualifications for the sprint and the main race, Verstappen was twice not the fastest when chasing the starting place. Leclerc took first place in each case, and then Perez won in the sprint on Saturday ahead of the Ferrari star. Verstappen had to settle for third place and complained about a tough skirmish with Mercedes driver George Russell.

also read

“I don’t enjoy it,” the champion fumed about the new weekend format, which is to be performed six times this year. “It’s not racing, it’s gambling like in a casino. It’s more for the show,” the 25-year-old explained his displeasure.

Verstappen started the Grand Prix on the 6.003-kilometer street circuit in second place behind Leclerc. After just three laps, however, the world champion passed Monegassen almost effortlessly thanks to the DRS overtaking aid. Leclerc didn’t stand a chance against Perez either, the Red Bulls have been thinking about it so far this season.

A defect in Nyck de Vries’ Alpha Tauri then caused a quick rearrangement at the top. The safety car rolled onto the track, Verstappen had just turned off to change tires. When the field had sorted itself out again, the world championship leader was only third behind Perez and Leclerc. Leclerc’s Ferrari was not a major obstacle for the Dutchman on the second attempt either. Verstappen’s colleague Perez was now leading the race.

The Red Bull duo quickly hurried away from the competition. Behind them, some close battles for positions developed. In the middle of it all, experienced Hülkenberg drove. Due to later modifications to his Haas, the Rhinelander was only allowed to start from the pit lane and was able to postpone his tire change until the final phase. After the early safety car phase, the 35-year-old clung to tenth place for a long time. In the end, however, Hulkenberg slipped far back.

Right at the front, Perez played off his art of steering on city routes. The Mexican has won most of his victories on courses like this. The 33-year-old from Guadalajara has also triumphed in Monaco, Singapore and Jeddah. Halfway through the race, he was more than two seconds ahead of Verstappen, who was complaining about balance problems in his company car.

With a series of fast laps, Perez confidently kept the defending champion at bay. The only question left was who would get the point for the best lap of the day. The answer: George Russell in the Mercedes.